Winslow school talks toxins for British Science Week

Sir Thomas Fremantle secondary school in Winslow is hosting a science lecture on the evening of Tuesday 12 March as part of British Science Week.

Sir Thomas Fremantle secondary school in Winslow is hosting a science lecture on the evening of Tuesday 12 March as part of British Science Week.

Entitled 'Molecules and Murder' the talk will be given by Professor John Nicholson from Queen Mary University of London.

The professor will answer questions such as, what is a poison? Why are some things toxic? What sort of substances have criminals used? And how have poisoners been caught?

British Science Week takes place on 8-17 March. It's run by the British Science Association, and is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), featuring entertaining and engaging events across the UK for people of all ages.

It also provides a platform to stimulate and support teachers, (STEM) professionals, science communicators, and the general public to participate in the activities.

The lecture begins at 5:30pm and is approximately an hour long. Refreshments will be served at 5pm.

For tickets, email: alice.rosier@sirthomasfremantle.org.