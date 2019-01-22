Winslow Santa float raises £4,500 for local groups

Winslow Rotary Club’s annual Santa float raised £4,500 which will be split across 13 local organisations.

In the run-up to Christmas rotary club members and volunteers arranged for a float featuring Santa to tour Winslow and the surrounding villages. As well as delighting children of all ages, the event raised money for the benefit of local charities. The final amount came to £4,500 and last week Winslow Rotary Club president Chris Brown presented the funds raised to the various village groups. The groups that benefited from the funds raised were: > Marsh Gibbon Pre-School > East and Botolph Claydon Hall Committee > 1st North Marston Brownies > North Marston C of E School > Calvert Green Community Association > Edgcott Parish Council > Grendon Underwood Combined School > Friends of Steeple Claydon School > Steeple Claydon Baby and Toddler Group > Steeple Claydon Youth Club > Twyford Village Hall > The Little Horwood Trust > Mursley Sports Association Rotary club president Mike Brown said: “This is very much a joint effort between rotary and the people from the villages. “The villagers turn up in great numbers to act as ‘Santa’s little helpers!” “It’s wonderful to be able to be part of something which each year enables such a large range of organisations to benefit.” As well as money from the rotary float around £2,500 was raised in Winslow. This money will be held in the club trust fund, and used together with other money raised by the club to support a range of local charities.