Winners of Bucks libraries crossword competition revealed

The winners of a competition run by Bucks County Council's library service during the Bucks Skills Show have been presented with their prizes.

The library service and Britannica Online ran a competition which was open throughout the Bucks Skills Show, a careers fair earlier this month, at the Gateway building in Aylesbury.

Alex Burridge (right) receives his prize from the library service's Hazel Edwards

Teenagers were tested on their fact-finding skills and with the help of online library resources solved the clues to complete a giant crossword.

A winner was drawn from the successful entries on each of the two days that the show was running, and Ellen Smith and Alex Burridge collected their prizes – a £25 Amazon voucher each - from the library service' support and development manager Hazel Edwards at Aylesbury Library on Monday October 22.

During her visit, Ellen also took the opportunity to start the process of applying for a place as a volunteer at Aylesbury Library as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award.

Noel Brown, Bucks County Council's cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: "This competition held at the Bucks Skills Show is a great demonstration of how the library's online research resources are there for you wherever and whenever you need them.

"My congratulations to the lucky winners Ellen and Alex, and I hope they enjoy choosing prizes with their vouchers."