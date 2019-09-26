Wing, Whitchurch and Norden House surgeries to become single practice

Three GP practices proposing to merge next year are inviting people to attend drop-in sessions to find out more about the plans and ask questions.

Whitchurch, Wing (Drs Peel & Davies), and Norden House surgeries in north Buckinghamshire aim to become a single practice on 1 April 2020, and are seeking feedback from patients on this proposal.

The drop in sessions will take place over the following Saturdays:

-Wing Surgery – 5 October, 9am -12 pm

-Norden House – 12 October, 9am - 12pm

-Whitchurch Surgery – 26 October, 9am - 12pm

The planned merger would give patients greater access to GPs, nurses and other primary care support services, and would also allow the new practice to function more efficiently.

Patients will not experience any significant disruption and there are no plans for any buildings to close. Patients will still be able to see the same staff in these locations for face-to-face appointments.

The partners of the existing three practices said in a joint statement: “A merger will bring benefits for our patients, enabling us as GPs to continue to offer high quality and diverse services; while streamlining some of our systems and processes to support patients better.

“As a merged practice with a growing population, we want to deliver improved services for all our patients, giving them the best experience possible. We will also be better able to support those with complex, long term needs by sharing the resources and skills of our practice staff.

“We want to reassure our patients that we don’t expect these changes to affect the way they use our services. This is a really exciting opportunity for all three practices and we believe it will bring great benefit to all patients.”

Patient registration will be unaffected by the proposed merger.

Patients can send feedback to: 3w.merger@nhs.net