Wing pupils go green for charity

Pupils from Overstone Combined and Cottesloe School took part in 'Wear it Green Day' for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Pupils at Overstone had a mufti day and were encouraged to wear green trousers, T-shirts and jumpers while at Cottesloe it was still school uniform but with the option to add something green.

Some of the delicious looking cakes on sale at the event in aid of Macmillan

Cottesloe raised around £300 while Overstone are still adding up their monies raised.

The following day a bacon butty breakfast was held raising £3300 with the proceeds from an online auction set to double that tally.

Photos courtesy of Vicki Hull Photography.

Pupils at Cottesloe School wore green in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research