Wing pupils go green for charity

Pupils from Overstone Combined and Cottesloe School took part in 'Wear it Green Day' for Macmillan Cancer Research.
Pupils at Overstone had a mufti day and were encouraged to wear green trousers, T-shirts and jumpers while at Cottesloe it was still school uniform but with the option to add something green.
Cottesloe raised around £300 while Overstone are still adding up their monies raised.
The following day a bacon butty breakfast was held raising £3300 with the proceeds from an online auction set to double that tally.
Photos courtesy of Vicki Hull Photography.