Wing escape room business launches second challenge

An escape room business which opened in Wing earlier this year has launched a new venture.

Don’t Get Locked In, a World War Two based escape game opened in April at a site on Cublington Road.

It has enjoyed such a successful few months that a second challenge is being opened to complement its existing offering - a 1940s-themed room entitled The Secret Hut.

Since its opening, Don't Get Locked In has seen more than 800 visitors through its doors and now it has opened a second room 'The Rock' to give enthusiasts a fresh challenge.

Newbies and seasoned gamers alike have enjoyed cracking the codes, and the game has received a string of great online reviews.

Director of Don't Get Locked In Marcus Wright said: “We have received really positive feedback about the authenticity and complexity of the puzzles in The Secret Hut which is a great compliment since it was the first time creating an escape room.

"I want to raise the bar with The Rock, incorporating more technology and theatre into the production with a few surprises along the way.

“I am really proud of The Secret Hut but The Rock takes the gameplay to a completely new level.”

The Rock room, inspired by Alcatraz, is based around the iconic prison in the San Francisco Bay commonly referred to as The Rock.

Marcus added: “Imagine this scenario…. you were enjoying a holiday in California with your friends when things go very wrong.

“You find yourself on a boat heading towards an island in the San Francisco Bay.

"The Rock, the most secure prison in the US has been renovated and made even more secure – your new home.

"It seems your only way out of this nightmare is to try to escape...”

To find out more about the game visit www.dontgetlockedin.com