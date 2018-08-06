Window smashed during Aston Clinton burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Aston Clinton.

Thieves smashed the side window at an address in New Road sometime between Friday July 27 and Friday August 3.

Once inside burglars conducted a messy search of the property, but it isn’t yet known what has been stolen.

PC James Lacey based at Aylesbury Police Station is investigating this crime.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between these dates is asked to contact him via the 101 number quoting the reference 43180238047.