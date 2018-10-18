Wimpy burgers and the market in Friars Square - do you remember scenes like this?

Well this scene of Friars Square in the 1970s really is a blast from the past!

Long-time residents of Aylesbury will surely feel very nostalgic for the days where a trip to the market for your fruit and veg was followed by a Wimpy burger or Bender In A Bun.

Back then independent shops including Sketchley, Finewave and Shergolds loomed large on the retail scene too - a far cry from nowadays when high business rates make life tougher for even established names - and smaller outlets must work harder than ever to survive.

What do you remember about life in Aylesbury during the 1970s?

