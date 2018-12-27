Will you join the Florence Nightingale Midnight Walk in 2019?

Since 2010, thousands of people have marched to help raise money towards running Aylesbury's amazing hospice.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Midnight Walk began in 2010 with 550 ladies walking up to 12 miles and raised £65,000.

In 2018 the event was opened up to include men and has become the Charity’s largest fundraising event.

Over the past nine years the Walk has raised over £500,000 towards running Florence Nightingale Hospice – providing much needed support to terminally ill patients and their families across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Bedfordshire

This year, they are inviting everyone to join them for the 10 th anniversary of the Midnight Walk on Saturday 22 nd June to celebrate the lives of loved ones and the work that the Hospice does to provide comfort to those in need.

“The Midnight Walk is such an inspiring event to take part in and plays a huge role in our fundraising for the Hospice,” explains Lee Lloyd, Head of Fundraising at the charity. “We hope that the 10 th Walk will be a record-breaker with the highest number of Walkers ever.”

Walkers can choose from the 5 mile or 10 mile circular routes – both starting from Aylesbury College at midnight with entertainment and refreshments at the ‘pit stops’ along the way.