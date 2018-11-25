Why there may be an increased police presence at Chinnor and Princes Risborough railway over the next week

Thames Valley Police say there may be an increased police presence over the next week in and around Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway Station.

Police say the public should not be alarmed and this move is part of a police training exercise.

A spokesman for the force said: "We hope to keep any disruption to a minimum however this exercise is necessary to ensure that officers continue to be fully prepared when called upon.

"The venue will continue to be used intermittently for officer training into next year and we will notify local residents of planned activity beforehand.

"Thank you for your understanding."