Why Frankie and Benny’s in Aylesbury closed on New Year’s Eve

Frankie and Benny’s in Aylesbury has closed because its lease has expired, The Bucks Herald can reveal.

A number of parties were left disappointed after finding that the restaurant in Aylesbury Shopping Park was shut on New Year’s Eve.

A notice on the door read that ‘due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to close permanently’.

A spokesman for Frankie and Benny’s was able to explain more telling us: “The restaurant closed on Sunday December 31 because the lease expired.

“Staff affected will be offered employment at the group’s other restaurants.”