Why Frankie and Benny’s in Aylesbury closed on New Year’s Eve

Frankie and Benny's, next to Carphone Warehouse, has closed down because its lease has expired
Frankie and Benny’s in Aylesbury has closed because its lease has expired, The Bucks Herald can reveal.

A number of parties were left disappointed after finding that the restaurant in Aylesbury Shopping Park was shut on New Year’s Eve.

A notice on the door read that ‘due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to close permanently’.

A spokesman for Frankie and Benny’s was able to explain more telling us: “The restaurant closed on Sunday December 31 because the lease expired.

“Staff affected will be offered employment at the group’s other restaurants.”