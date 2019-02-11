Who is most likely to spread the love in Aylesbury?

Ahead of Valentine's Day, a greetings card company have revealed the people in Aylesbury most likely to send cards and flowers to their other halves.

Funky Pigeon have questioned their 23 million strong customer base to find who sends the most cards and flowers around the area.

In Aylesbury, women send more cards for Valentine's Day (71%) compared to men (29%).

The top female senders in the town are Emma, Laura, Sarah, Lucy and Kelly.

In terms of flower sending, the men have redeemed themselves with 70% of them sending flowers compared to just 30% of women.

The top male senders of flowers are Adrian, Charlie, Tom, Steven and Matt.