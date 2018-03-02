WhizzFizzFest tickets go on sale!

Tickets for selected events at Aylesbury’s annual WhizzFizzFest, the all-day festival celebrating children’s art and literature, have gone on sale today to coincide with World Book Day.

Taking place on Saturday 30 June in Aylesbury’s town centre, this year’s festival is already proving to be bigger and better than ever, with celebrity guests Dame Darcey Bussell and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill headlining the events.

As well-known authors of children’s literature, both stars will also be available to sign copies of their books, the Magic Ballerina series by Darcey and Evie’s Magic Bracelet series by Jessica.

Commenting on the release date of the tickets, Diana Houghton, Senior Communities Officer, said: “Aylesbury’s WhizzFizzFest is a fantastic festival inspired by children’s literature, so what better day to release the first phase of tickets than World Book Day.”

Jessica will be in the main marquee at 2pm for a fascinating in-depth question and answer session about her amazing sporting career and her magical new books. This is a must for budding future Olympians.

At 3pm, Darcey will host the final of the spectacular Magic of the Dance competition. This one-hour event features a warm-up routine performed by Darcey and her own dancers as well as performances from five primary or secondary schools in the Aylesbury Vale area who have been personally selected by Darcey from entries to the competition.

Tickets are now available for four events: Peter Pan Afternoon Tea Party, Fancy Dress competition (small entry fee to register), Jessica’s Q&A session and Darcey’s Magic of the Dance competition.

Two hundred tickets will be released in this first phase for Jessica’s and Darcey’s events, together with 75 tickets each for the three sittings of the Peter Pan Afternoon Tea Party. As an added incentive to purchase tickets early, everyone who purchases in the first phase will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a workshop pottery session at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury. Ticket prices for events start from only £5 for children and £7 for adults.

For more information on each event, and to buy tickets, visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk