WhizzFizzFest presents… the ‘Queens Park 500 Words Challenge’

WhizzFizzFest isn’t just about reading stories - it’s about writing them too!

To coincide with this year’s WhizzFizzFest, Queens Park Arts Centre (QPAC) in Aylesbury will be running its first-ever ‘Queens Park 500 Words Challenge’. Aspiring authors aged 5-13 are invited to take part and submit their own original 500-word fiction story. These can be written in any genre or style. Imagination is the only limitation!

Stories should be a maximum of 500 words and must be fictional and completely original. Each writer will need an adult to submit their entry for them via email by 7pm on 31 March 2019. Prizes will be awarded to the three finalists in each category: 5-9 years old and 10-13 years old.

WhizzFizzFest judges will pick the top stories to be read out live on the day of the festival (22 June 2019), with the winners being announced in the grand marquee.

The two gold winners will then have their stories transformed into amazing videos featuring professional actors and bespoke illustrations created by the QPAC’s talented artists. The videos will be posted online by QPAC and Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC).

The two silver winners will each receive a family ticket to QPAC’s 2019 pantomime, and the two bronze winners will be given a free place on a QPAC school holiday arts & craft workshop.

Sarah Lewis, Artistic Director of QPAC, said:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with WhizzFizzFest on this exciting new competition - and we can’t wait to read some brilliant new stories from the next generation of writers and help transform them into amazing online videos!”

Councillor Paul Irwin, AVDC Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure, commented:

“WhizzFizzFest is already Aylesbury’s most popular festival, and I’m thrilled to see it go from strength-to-strength with the addition of Queen Park Arts Centre’s fabulous writing competition. I urge budding authors to submit their applications before the March deadline, and I wish all the entrants the very best of luck!”

To find out more about this fizztastic competition, visit: www.qpc.org or www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk.