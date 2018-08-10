What does Sports Direct takeover mean for Aylesbury's House of Fraser store?

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has reportedly bought the store chain for £90million after it went into administration.

Currently thousands of jobs remain under threat at House of Fraser, after the chain of department stores was forced to file for administration.

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has reportedly agreed to pay £90million for the chain - which includes an Aylesbury Friars Square Shopping Centre store which was already scheduled for closure.

It is unclear what Mr Ashley's plans are for the chain - but the move could in theory offer a reprieve for staff and customers.

More to follow