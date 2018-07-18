What do you call a driver whose vehicle was seized in Aylesbury because it wasn’t insured?

Police in Aylesbury seized a vehicle in the town last night (Tuesday) - however the name of one of the drivers caused much amusement on social media.

The vehicle pictured belonged to an individual called Carlos, who quite literally lost his car when officers took it away.

Thames Valley Roads Policing tweeted: “We have just seized this car in Aylesbury as the insurance was cancelled in April.

“As always no insurance means no car.

“I did laugh when I saw one of the drivers names.

“Can anyone guess it?”

Various guesses came in with a user correctly guessing Carlos however the force replied: “Unfortunately due to austerity there isn’t a prize!”