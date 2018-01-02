What do a ball gown, a rabbit hutch and a papier mache horses head have in common? They were all left behind at Aylesbury Travelodge in 2017

Travelodge has released a list today (Tuesday) of some of the weird and wonderful items left behind at its hotels up and down the country.

The Aylesbury hotel on Exchange Street has had its fair share and among the unusual finds at our local branch is:

> A hutch containing three baby rabbits

> A 75 inch television

> A jewel encrusted wine decanter

> An original oil painting

> A Valentino ball gown

> A 3ft papier-mâché horses head

> A confidential sales pitch

> A giant advent calendar

Among the quirky items left behind at Travelodges in the surrounding area are a 24 carat gold lucky laughing Buddha necklace (Bicester), a Mixologist priceless book of cocktail recipes (Milton Keynes) and a Belgian Malinois dog called Betsy (Towcester).

This writer’s personal favourite from around the country was at York Central Travelodge where a mother-in-law was left behind!

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind.

“This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a World War Two bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.”

“Also as more business customers are staying with us than ever before, we have had some precious items being left behind such as a 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert belonging to a high flying executive, a movie script, a rare Mont Blanc pen, share certificates worth £500k and a 24-ct lucky laughing Buddha necklace.

“The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast and furious that time is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”