What are the Santa float times and dates for Aylesbury?

It’s the most wonderful time of year and it’s not complete without the annual Santa float.

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury and the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds Santa Floats will be touring around Aylesbury on various dates right the way up to December 22nd.

All money raised will be going to local charities including Chilterns MS Centre, PACE & Medical Detection Dogs.

The Santa float will be visiting areas between 6-8pm.

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds Santa Float schedule:

Dec 7 Hartwell & Prebendal Farm (starting in Rowland Way)

8 Fairford Leys (starting Great Meadow Way bridge)

11 Fairford Leys (starting Great Meadow Way bridge)

12 Watermead (starting at the Watermead Inn car park)

13 Watermead (starting at the Watermead Inn car park)

14 Broughton Pastures (starting Parton Road)

15 Bedgrove East (starting at the Tring Road end)

18 Berryfields sales (starting Sales Office A41)

19 Bedgrove West (starting at Jansel Square)

20 Elm Farm south (starting at the shops)

21 Bedgrove West (starting in Jansel Square)

22 Tesco Broadfields (static)

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Santa Float schedule:

Dec 4 Haydon Hill

5 Elm Farm North (starting at shops)

6 Southcourt south (starting at Mandeville Sch00l)

7 The Coppice (starting in Archer Drive)

8 Hawkslade (starting at Mandeville School)

10 Savernake Road area (starting at Horse & Jockey)

11 Meadowcroft (starting at Community Centre)

12 Turnfurlong (starting at Northern end)

14 Whitehead Way area (starting at Rivets Club)

16 Hale Leys entrance (static)