What a scorcher! Vale basks in 22 degree heat - with more set to come

Yes - it’s finally here, and it’s time to get out your sun loungers because the Vale is enjoying some glorious weather!

Today (Wednesday) we enjoyed temperature highs of 22 degrees, and as these pictures by Thomas Bamford show, swans and ducks at Watermead were enjoying the positive weather too.

And it’s good news for us all, because according to The Met Office the sunny spell is set to continue.

Tomorrow (Thursday) sunshine will abound with highs 23 degrees, and on Friday and Saturday we will enjoy 21 degree heat.

On Sunday it will be a little cloudy, but still warm with temperatures reaching 20 degrees.

So have fun everyone - and don’t forget to wear sunscreen whatever you do!