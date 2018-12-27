Wetherspoon pubs to offer "January sales of drinks" from Jan 2 until Jan 17

Managers at The Bell in Market Square and The White Hart in Exchange Street are reducing the priceon a range of drinks at the Wetherspoon pubs from Wednesday January 2 until Thursday January 17 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale are; a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), Guinness, a guest ale, a selection of wines including three from Coldwater Creek (red, white and rose), three spirits; Gordon's gin, Gordon's pink gin and Smirnoff vodka (all inclusive of a mixer), six soft drinks; Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, ting (grapefruit crush), Pepsi Max, R Whites Lemonade, diet Pepsi and San Pellegrino (lemon and blood orange), as well as cocktail pitchers.

The sale prices include a pint of Shipyard at £2.29, a pint of Coors Light at £2.49, a glass of Coldwater Creek wine (175ml glass) at £2.45, a pint of Guinness at £2.99, a pint of Magners at £1.89, Gordon's gin (single measure with mixer) at £2.55 and San Pellegrino at 89p.

The White Hart manager, Gemma Gillingham, said: Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

"As always, staff in the pub will serve customers responsibly."