Weston Turville pub celebrates refurbishment by holding gin and jazz night

The Five Bells in Weston Turville recently re-opened its doors following a major refurbishment - and it is celebrating by holding a gin and jazz night next month.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music from a local jazz band, sample a selection of the great gins on offer for free and chat to landlord Martin Yarwood and the team at the event on Friday April 5 from 7pm.

Martin said: "We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“All of our rooms have also had a full refurbishment, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the new look Innkeeper’s Lodge.

"A magnet for walkers in the Chilterns, and nestled within earshot of St Mary's Church bells, we’re perfectly located for a comfortable night’s sleep after a day of sight-seeing.”

The Five Bells celebrated the reopening by revealing its brand-new spring menu which starts on March 20.

It should tickle the tastebuds of guests, with dishes including pancetta wrapped cod loin served on crushed potatoes, with green vegetables and a white wine velouté, and a host of puddings including blackcurrant and Prosecco cheesecake.

If you would like to attend Gin and Jazz event email vintageinns@spottydogcommunications.com with the subject line “The Five Bells- Gin and Jazz Experience” to register your interest and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on The Five Bells or to book a table you can visit https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/south-east/thefivebellswestonturville