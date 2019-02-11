Wendy’s wedded bliss is an inspiration to all

A marriage that stands the test of time seems hard to come by nowadays - but one care home resident is trying to change all that.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Thursday, Wendy Pattinson, 78, who lives at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge, hopes to share the benefits of a lifetime of togetherness - in the hope that younger couples will benefit.

Wendy, who was married to husband Bill for 58 years, said the secret to their marriage was to be tolerant of each other and enjoy life together.

She said: “Give and take is the key to the success of any relationship, and that was important for Bill and I.

“We had such a lovely day with all our families on our wedding day. We enjoyed each other company every day after that.

“He usually got me a Valentine’s card every year and then he got me a nice piece of jewellery for our 50th anniversary. It was a lovely surprise.”

Wendy will join the other residents at the home in Culpepper Close for a Valentine’s tea dance on Thursday (14 February) during which entertainer Fiona Harrison will serenade them with songs from across the decades.

Buckingham Lodge Manager Caroline Major said the Valentine’s tea party was part of a packed programme of activities at the care home.

She said: “This is such an exciting event. There will be lots of fun, colour and wonderful food all made from fresh seasonal ingredients.

“Older people have a life time of experience when it comes to love so it’s great Wendy can offer younger couples advice.

“The party is part of Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge ongoing programme of interesting activities which aim to stimulate the residents physically and mentally.

“Such events are also a great occasion for residents to socialise with friends and their families.”