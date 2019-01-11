Wendover Take That Superfan explains why they came to visit!

It’s not every day you get surprised at work by your childhood hero, but it was very much a reality for Wendover florist, dance teacher and Take That superfan Catherine Waterman.

Catherine got the surprise of her life when the band popped in to take part in her dance class – and her experience has now been turned into a primetime TV advert.

The band donned some very fetching neon Lycra and sweatbands, and joined in with the dance class

The video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zWzN63Co8E

Local florist, dance teacher and Take That super fan Catherine Waterman got the surprise of her life when the band popped in to take part in her dance class.

The band has been taking take time out from rehearsing for their upcoming Greatest Hits tour as part of their 30-year anniversary to surprise three of their biggest fans – all nominated by their friends and family – with Wendover-based Catherine being one of the lucky few.

Catherine thought she was being filmed for a Take That super fan documentary when the band turned up in a new Vitara.

The whole village was brought to a standstill as the high street had been closed for the band’s visit – and Catherine genuinely had no inkling what was to happen when Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald snuck up to surprise her at work as a florist. Gary even bought some flowers once Catherine had recovered from the shock.

The superstar band wasn’t there to perform though – they were there to act as her chauffeurs for the day, whisking her away to Tring where her dance class was waiting.

Having just expected dance teacher Catherine, the room erupted when the band walked in – but the surprises didn’t stop there. The band swiftly donned some very fetching neon Lycra and sweatbands, and joined in with the dance class – with Howard in particular throwing some impressive shapes.

The whole visit has been turned into a 30-second advert, which launched during primetime on ITV on 5th January as part of Suzuki’s Saturday #bringthefun campaign.

These adverts, which form part of Suzuki’s partnership with ITV on Saturday nights, are running in the breaks of some of the UK’s most popular shows, beginning with The Voice UK.

Catherine’s love of the band started when she was young and she remembers dancing to all their songs, but she became a super fan when the band reformed and then released her favourite song Rule The World. She went to see them in concert on their Progress tour – and loved it so much she then took her mum Philippa to see them again a few weeks later.

Catherine said: “I was just getting ready for a normal day at work when it happened; I’d noticed the road was closed but thought nothing of it – but when the band turned up and I realised it was all for me, I couldn’t believe it. I also couldn’t quite believe they were really Take That – you can’t quite reconcile global superstars with these really lovely, down to earth guys who took part in my dance class! It was amazing to share this experience with my class and the band really got stuck in, helped by some very fetching dance gear. I can’t wait to see the advert and it all feel real!”

The series of adverts will also see the band taking part in a singalong with primary school teacher Sarah O’Neill and her class, and getting stuck into a kickabout with NHS manager Andy.