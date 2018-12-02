Wendover students take part in Dragons Den style contest

Five teams of business studies students from the John Colet School in Wendover took part in a Dragons Den style business contest on Wednesday November 27.

The teams of year nine students pitched their ideas to a number of local business professionals in a format similar to the one on the popular BBC TV show.

The event was held at Metro Bank in Aylesbury and the 'dragons' were Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director for Metro Bank UK, Michael Donnachie, Michael Anthony estate agents senior partner, Caroline Bennett, director of fundraising at The Pace Centre and Nigel Ashton, director for commercial strategy at the district council.

Each team had a “blank sheet” of paper to introduce a new product or service and following an in-school competition at the school, five teams were invited to present in front of a packed crowd of fellow students, parents, friends and members of Bucks business community.

After lengthy deliberation the “dragons” selected “Team CBE” for their car battery idea and offered them a fictional £100,000 investment.

All teams were awarded credit for their ideas which were wide and varied ranging from pencil cases to cakes to heated hoodies.

Heather Wood, local director for Metro Bank said: “It was fantastic to see the effort and desire of the students as they sought to impress our dragons.

"Thank you to all who took part and my appreciation and gratitude is also extended to all our dragons who listened and gave the students the benefit of their many years’ experience of commerce and industry.

"All the dragons commented on the high standard of each presentation - entrepreneurship in the UK is alive and well!

Brainchild of the event, head of business studies at the John Colet School Lee Adams said: “This was a fantastic experience for our students and everyone who took part.

"I know how much time, effort and consideration was made by the students and they can be proud of their achievements.

"Thanks to Heather and the team at Metro Bank for hosting and help to organise, and to the “dragons” who got involved and helped the event be the success it was."