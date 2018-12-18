Wendover Santa dash in pictures

So far the event has raised just over £2,000 in online sponsorship for the Hospice, and the Charity is hoping that more will come in over the next few weeks.

If you saw the Santas dashing around Wendover on Saturday and would like to show your support by donating, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/wendoversantadash2018 or go to the Charity’s Facebook page and click to donate.

