Wendover residents asked how they would like to protect their area from the sound of HS2 construction traffic

Wendover residents are being encouraged to have their say on which noise reduction scheme they would prefer to protect the town from the sound of HS2 construction traffic.

Bucks County Council is launching the consultation next week despite the fact that HS2 Ltd has set aside £1.51 million - which they want to be used for noise barriers along the bypass.

It is believed that money was set aside for this scheme without Wendover residents being consulted first.

The council is giving residents the following options:

> Noise barriers up to 13ft (4m) high, with a total length of just over half a mile (980m), at three locations between Wendover bypass and village housing, which should last up to 20 years.

> Low noise surfacing on just over a mile (1.94km) of the bypass nearest to the village, with a life expectancy of up to 60 years.

> Very low noise surfacing on up to 1.94km of the bypass nearest to the village, with a life expectancy of up to 20 years.

> No action.

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council's deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: "I recognise residents have differing views on how to reduce noise from HS2 construction traffic, which is why we're asking them to let us know their preferences for the type of scheme.

"We asked HS2 whether they'd agree to change their designation to include another solution, but they couldn't give us that guarantee before our consultation."

The result of the consultation will guide the county council's formal request to HS2 about which noise reduction scheme they would prefer.

The consultation will be launched at Wendover library on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1.

Details of the options, along with diagrams, are available at buckscc.gov.uk/wendovernoise and a link to the survey will be live from November 30.

Paper copies of the survey will be available at Wendover library once the consultation launches.

The consultation will close on Friday January 4 2019.