Wendover chocolatiers conquer 21km hike to raise funds for Chilterns MS Centre

Rumsey’s Chocolates successfully conquered a 21km hike between their two chocolateries to raise money for the Chilterns MS Centre.

On Tuesday 16th July 2019 the team consisting of the owners, chefs and front of house staff from both the Thame and Wendover chocolate shops took off their aprons and put on their walking shoes instead.

At Rumsey's in Thame

They managed to walk the somewhat hilly 21km (13.5miles) route from Wendover to Thame in just over 6 hours.

Kate Rumsey, part of the Rumsey family who own the chocolaterie said “This has been a really big challenge for us, but we are proud to have completed it as a team.

"We had a few ‘moments’ along the way, halfway up Whiteleaf Hill for example!

"But the fact it was for such as amazing cause kept us going.

We have a fair few blisters to show for our efforts, but most importantly we also have lots of money to give to the Chilterns MS Centre.”

Rumsey’s have been supporting the Chilterns MS Centre for over a year now, already raising over £4,000 to date. In addition to this the current total raised from the walk is £533 and donations are still coming in.

Please continue to support them by donating at: www.justgiving.com/rumseyschocolates .