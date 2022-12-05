Wellbeing charity at town church to expand services with help of Aylesbury housebuilder

A wellbeing charity at town church is set to expand its services with the help of an Aylesbury housebuilder.

SPACE, a mental wellbeing and health charity located at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury, has recently received support in the form of £1,000 from a local housebuilder to aid its services in and around the local area.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is building its Canal Quarter development at Kingsbrook on Burcott Lane, utilised its monthly Community Fund to aid the charity’s expanding range of support services.

SPACE (Aylesbury)

Founded in 1987, SPACE has grown from a single weekly drop-in session to now encompass a wide range of services run by its team of staff and volunteers. Services include group drop-ins, one to one counselling sessions, a weekly walking group, supports calls and other initiatives. Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ donation will be distributed across the charity to support where needed.

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “SPACE is a key cornerstone of the community in Aylesbury and very deserving of our Community Fund initiative. The charity provides a comforting environment where those suffering with their mental health can feel at ease and receive much-needed help and support. Especially during challenging times, we wanted to help aid these services to ensure no one in the area feels like they are alone and have nowhere to turn.”

Kate Lawton at SPACE Aylesbury, added: “All our services are affordable to use so any financial support is gratefully received, to ensure we can continue providing our much-needed sessions for the most vulnerable in the area. We would like to extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for reaching out and choosing us as a recipient of its Community Fund.”

To find out more about SPACE Aylesbury, visit the website.

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is currently building new homes at Orchard Green at Kingsbrook.

You can find out more about Kingsbrook online or by visiting the Barratt Homes website.

