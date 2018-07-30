Well deserved retirement after 30 years for St Louis’ lollypop lady Irene

A long-serving school crossing patroller is hanging up her lollypop after 30 years in the job.

Back in 1988 when Irene Warne started her caring role, England was going through the wettest summer for 50 years.

The likes of Bros and Yazz were blaring out from car stereos and the England football team crashed out of the Euro’s group stages, held in West Germany.

Much has changed today and Irene has seen thousands of children across the road, including the fourth generation of her own family.

She said “Rain or shine I’m here for the children and it’s a pleasure to see them when they return with their own little ones.”

At 78 years-old Irene is going to put her feet up and relax but for others interested in following in her brightly coloured footsteps, there are still opportunities across the county to serve as a school crossing patroller.

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for transportation, says he is in awe of patrollers’ devotion to duty.

He said: “They all play a fantastic part in our children’s safety. But for everyone, as much as they love the job, there comes a time when they want to stand down.

“The job is around an hour a day during term time and it’s a paid role. Many of our patrollers serve for decades, which is a testament to how rewarding the job is and could be a great opportunity for someone new.”

There are a number of current vacancies for school crossing patrollers and relief roles, go to http://jobs.buckscc.gov.uk/