WEATHERWATCH: A look back at a dreary March

Temperatures have been climbing since the start of April, and are now a far cry from some of the freezing conditions we saw during March.

Here’s a look back at how March stacked up weather-wise.

March started as February ended, with the Beast from the East blasting bitterly cold easterly winds and snow across the country. Across the Aylesbury Vale, both daytime and night-time temperatures were below freezing with a low of -6C on March 1.

Dry, powdery snow formed drifts and, at nearby Wendover Woods, drifts of 4ft to 5ft in depth made some roads impassable.

There was a break in the cold during the second week of March and temperatures climbed to 13C on the 10th. It was an unsettled period of weather, however, with about 30mm of rain falling between the 7th and 14th.

The Beast from the East then had a second coming between the 17th and 22nd, as a new wave of cold easterly winds set in. Temperatures fell from a maximum of 13C on the afternoon of the 17th to a high of only -1C on the 18th.

Snow returned, as did some of the drifts across the higher ground of the Chilterns.

The final week of the month still saw some night-time frost but it was milder overall with daytime highs peaking at 14C on the 26th.

It was fairly wet and, between the 28th and 30th, 35mm of rain was recorded.

For the month as a whole, almost 100mm of rain was recorded, double the average for March.

The next few days should see temperatures climbing into the mid to high teens Celsius this weekend, so it will feel warm in any sunshine.

There are likely to be showers, however, some of which could be heavy.