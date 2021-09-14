Yellow weather warning issued in Aylesbury today as heavy rainfall could lead to flooding

The Met Office has issued a weather warning in Aylesbury today (14 September), with heavy rainfall potentially leading to flooding in the area.

Most of the UK is covered by the Met Office warning it covers parts of London and nearly reaches Newcastle.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption."

The rainfall is expected to flood certain roads

Aylesbury may potentially avoid the worst of the downpour, the current rainfall has a 50-50 chance of stopping at 11, the Met Office projects.

From 4pm the chance of precipitation in town drops to 20% and doesn't rise above this figure for the rest of the day.

A Met Office spokesperson summarises Aylesbury's forecast as follows, saying: "Becoming increasingly cloudy as an area of rain moves erratically northeast across the region. The rain will be locally heavy but should ease during the afternoon, with a chance of brief sunny spells in the far west late. Maximum temperature 20 °C."

In full, the weather warning issued across a majority of the UK read: "There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.