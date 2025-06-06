Yellow weather warning issued in Aylesbury as Met Office warns of thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Aylesbury as it warns of potential thunderstorms coming this weekend.

A new warning has been issued by the agency which comes into effect tomorrow. It lasts from 9am to 6pm and covers large parts of the south of England.

In its warning the Met Office says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure."

Estimates from the not-for-profit service state that 10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.

People are also warned that strong, gusty winds and hail stones are expected tomorrow. Those living in areas at risk of flash flooding are advised to make arrangements to limit the potential damage to their homes and belongings.

The Met Office believes the poor weather means there is a good chance that public transport will be delayed and car journeys are expected to take longer.

A few buildings are likely to be damaged during the outpour and it is possible that some homes will temporarily lose power, the Met Office adds.

On Saturday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 18c and the lowest anticipated temperature is 8c. Aylesbury is most at risk of rainfall between 12pm and 6pm, according to the Met Office’s analysis.

Temperatures are likely to be very similar on Sunday when Aylesbury is likely to experience sunny intervals before the weather becomes more cloudy later into the morning.