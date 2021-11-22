Wintry weather on the way across Aylesbury Vale with November record on the cards forecaster Jonathan Harrison writes for The Bucks Herald.

As we move into the final week of November, the month is becoming increasingly notable for the sheer lack of rainfall. Up to the 24th, there has only been 5 days in Wendover which have seen rainfall. The total rainfall for the month here is a mere 5.6mm and similar rainfall totals have been observed across the whole of the Aylesbury Vale. To provide some context as to how dry this month is, the driest November on record over central England since 1873 is 1945 with 7.3mm of rain for the whole month.

Colder Novembers often see more in the way of drier weather, however November 2021 up until the 20th had been exceptionally mild, despite a rather chilly opening to the month, with temperatures in the Aylesbury Vale around 2.0C above the 1961-1990 mean. 15 of the 20 days up until this point saw temperatures above 10C. So what was the cause behind this unusual weather? High pressure has been dominant to the south and east of the UK. The usual wet and windy weather from the Atlantic has therefore been further north-west away from the region. The stubborn high pressure has pushed up mild air from the south-west.

Weather