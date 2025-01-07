Weather: The 11 key items needed for your winter driving survival kit
Amid the snow and rain, driving conditions haven't been the best recently.
If your journey is essential, you should be well prepared. Some tips include allowing extra time for your journey, checking traffic reports, and wearing warm clothes and comfortable shoes.
It's even advised to carry a winter driving survival kit in your car.
What should a winter driving survival kit include?
It's advised to take a charger with you just in case your phone runs out of battery. It's also advised to take a pair of sunglasses should weather conditions be bright and to pack any personal medication you might need. A first aid kit is always an essential, as are snacks should you get stuck in traffic. A flask of a warm drink can also help to keep you warm this winter season. Other recommended items include a blanket, an ice scraper, de-icer, a torch and batteries.
