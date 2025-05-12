This video More videos

Watch a weather map from the Met Office - showing where and when rain will fall in the UK today.

A Met Office weather map shows how “intense” rain will move across parts of the UK today (May 12).

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the forecaster, covering Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Buckinghamshire, Greater London, Milton Keynes, Surrey and Bristol until 22:00.

The warning reads: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon. Whilst these will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger. Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening.”

Dan Harris, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Although a few showers are possible over southwest England and South Wales on Wednesday, high pressure will be firmly back in charge bringing settled, dry, and for the vast majority warm and sunny conditions for the remainder of the week. Daytime temperatures will be well above average away from the coast, with low to mid 20°s Celsius across many central, southern and western areas.

“Temperatures will be cooler near North Sea coasts, and the extreme north of Scotland with some cloud at times. Overnight, clear skies will mean we can expect some chilly nights too.

