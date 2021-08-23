Weather expert predicts close to average temperatures with lots of cloud across Aylesbury Vale and Buckinghamshire this week

August 2021 has seen a lack of notable warmth so far, with the highest temperature in Tring for example being only 24C up to the 22nd.

This is a stark contrast to recent Augusts. Low pressure overhead was the most notable feature for the first 10 days of the month with dull north-westerlies being a prominent feature in the middle of the month.

Last weekend saw low pressure move in from the west bringing unsettled weather. Some thunderstorms moved across the Aylesbury Vale during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Temperatures so far for August 2021 are running close to the average

As a comparison to the past, the warmest August on record (1995) saw 22 days in which the temperature surpassed 24C at Radcliffe observatory in Oxford.

Even in August 2020, a month that was very unsettled, maximum temperatures surpassed 24C here 12 times.

Temperatures so far for August 2021 however are running close to the average due to the mild nights and the lack of notably cool days.

Rainfall has also been close to average at least, an improvement on the second half of June and July as a whole.

Despite the mundane weather this month, it could be a lot worse. August 1912 for example was the wettest, dullest and coolest August on record for the UK. The highest temperature for that month in Oxford was 20.6C on the 4th, the only instance in the entire month that 20C was surpassed.