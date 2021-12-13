Weather expert forecasts little sunshine in Aylesbury Vale between now and Christmas

Looking back at the last week weather wise and the start of the week has seen storm Barra move through.

The worst of the effects of Storm Barra was seen across the Republic of Ireland with 80mph winds.

Locally, it just brought gusty winds throughout the afternoon of the 7th with gusts up to 40mph and some heavy rain too.

Don't expect to see much of the sun this week

It then remained on the cold side through the rest of the week with some showers or rain at times.

However, on the 10th it was a cold, crisp winter’s day with plenty of blue skies.

Over the weekend, it turned more cloudy, but much milder with daytime temperatures reaching double figures in the Aylesbury Vale region on Sunday.

This week has seen high pressure building and it looks like the high pressure is going to stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

High pressure is usually associated with dry and fine conditions with light winds.

However, in winter, the position of the high pressure system can allow moisture to be dragged in from the North Atlantic Ocean, causing stratocumulus cloud to become established.

This can lead to several days of little or no sunshine. The lack of sunshine can also suppress daytime temperatures too, leading to cold, grey days known as anticyclonic gloom.

The moist air with the light winds can also allow fog to form at night when the air temperatures drop below the dew point temperatures.

These are conditions likely to be seen over the coming days, plenty of cloud and fog at night, but light winds and mostly dry weather.