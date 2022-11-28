Weather changing like the wind quite literally ahead of abrupt temperature drop in Aylesbury Vale
As we come to the end of an unseasonably mild November, temperatures have finally fallen to more wintry numbers.
The weather is changing like the wind quite literally ahead of an abrupt temperature drop in Aylesbury Vale.
Upcoming temperatures are forecast to stay at or just below seasonal average, having dropped from above average over the weekend. This abrupt change in temperature is due to a change in wind direction.
Due to patterns in global atmospheric pressure, the prevailing winds affecting Britain are westerly or south-westerly, bringing relatively warm and moist air across the Atlantic Ocean to Britain. In wintertime, south-westerly winds such as those in recent weeks help to keep temperatures mild.
However this week, a build-up of high pressure to the northwest of Britain has forced a change in wind direction. Winds from the east are now bringing cold air to Britain from across Russia and eastern Europe. Thanks to this high pressure stagnating over Russia, temperatures in these regions are well below their seasonal average. Parts of western Russia are presently experiencing temperatures as low as -20 Celsius, some 10 to 15 degrees lower than usual.
After a prolonged period of wet weather, the outlook is much more settled for the next few days thanks to the build-up of high pressure. Bucks can expect much drier conditions, with just a few scattered showers or occasional spells of light rain. Nights will be much chillier, though largely cloudy conditions should keep temperatures above freezing and prevent severe frosts. Another interesting impact of these easterly winds is that we can expect greater leaf fall from trees this week. Leaves on the eastern side of trees have been relatively sheltered from the prevailing winds so far this autumn, allowing many to remain on the trees, but they will lose that advantage this week.