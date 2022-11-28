Weather changing like the wind quite literally ahead of abrupt temperature drop in Aylesbury Vale

The weather is changing like the wind quite literally ahead of an abrupt temperature drop in Aylesbury Vale.

Upcoming temperatures are forecast to stay at or just below seasonal average, having dropped from above average over the weekend. This abrupt change in temperature is due to a change in wind direction.

Due to patterns in global atmospheric pressure, the prevailing winds affecting Britain are westerly or south-westerly, bringing relatively warm and moist air across the Atlantic Ocean to Britain. In wintertime, south-westerly winds such as those in recent weeks help to keep temperatures mild.

However this week, a build-up of high pressure to the northwest of Britain has forced a change in wind direction. Winds from the east are now bringing cold air to Britain from across Russia and eastern Europe. Thanks to this high pressure stagnating over Russia, temperatures in these regions are well below their seasonal average. Parts of western Russia are presently experiencing temperatures as low as -20 Celsius, some 10 to 15 degrees lower than usual.