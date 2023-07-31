Thunderstorms and strong winds expected in Aylesbury Vale as autumnal weather continues

Residents in Buckinghamshire can expect strong wind and thunderstorms this week.

Over the past couple of weeks, conditions have felt fairly autumnal with lots of rain and showers, alongside below average temperatures across the UK. And this does not look set to change.

In contrast, southern Europe has been experiencing a significant heatwave, with temperatures consistently reaching the mid-to-high 40 Celsius across parts of Spain, Italy and Greece.

The autumnal weather doesn't show many signs of lifting.

But what is causing such a difference in conditions?

The position of the jet stream has played a pivotal role in the type of weather the UK is experiencing compared to our continental counterparts. Other aspects, such as latitude, continentality, and altitude among others, also have their role to play in what type of weather is experienced in different areas.

Over the past couple of weeks, the UK has been situated to the north of the jet stream which has allowed low pressure system after low pressure system to pass over us from west to east, bringing showers and outbreaks of rain. In contrast, a large area of high pressure has dominated most of southern Europe, allowing temperatures to rise to record-breaking heights.

Although the worst of the heatwave is expected to have passed later this week, across much of Europe, the UK will continue to see autumnal conditions as a deep area of low pressure moves in from the west on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, we expected to see strong winds, heavy showers, and thunderstorms throughout the day under the influence of this deep low. Conditions will then settle a little through Thursday

and Friday, with an overall sunshine and shower theme.