More unsettled weather is on the way for Aylesbury Vale and beyond this week.

Last Wednesday was particularly wet, with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon that became much heavier that evening and continued through the night. This rain originated from the warm front of a low

pressure system that moved in from the southwest across the English Channel. The same low pressure system brought over 100mm of rainfall to eastern areas of Scotland over a 48-hour period.

Weather news

By Thursday morning, some southern areas of Buckinghamshire had received approximately 25mm of rain, the majority of which fell on Wednesday evening. Rainfall will usually run off the roads and

infiltrate nearby soil, minimising the flooding risk from such high amounts. However, due to heavy rain earlier in the week, soils were almost, if not already, saturated. Therefore, a large proportion of

this rain contributed to surface flooding on the roads.

On Friday, southwest England saw the first colder night of the winter. Clear skies across the southwest meant that air temperatures dropped, with the ground losing warmth to the atmosphere

Advertisement

due to high levels of heat radiation. Thankfully, Buckinghamshire was protected by stubborn cloud that persisted across the remainder of southern England.

Unfortunately, the next few days have a similar outlook, with a few bands of rain moving in from the Atlantic. The first will bring some heavy downpours on Wednesday, but should clear to sunny spells in the afternoon with just a few showers possible, followed by a dry and mild night. Thursday will be wetter, with a longer spell of rain, possibly heavy at times, but clearing to leave another dry and mild night. Sunshine and showers throughout Friday, before a more unsettled weekend, with further bands of rain moving in from the west.