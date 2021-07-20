Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms in Aylesbury this afternoon

Despite enjoying the hottest weather its seen all year, the Met Office warns thunderstorms could be hitting Aylesbury this afternoon (July 20).

A yellow warning is active in Aylesbury from 1pm to 11:59pm today for potential thunderstorms.

The Met Office warns thunderstorms could affect travel across the East of England, including Aylesbury, and power supplies could be impacted.

thunderstorms could hit Aylesbury

It released the following statement: "Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies.

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The hour of danger is 3pm according to the Met Office it has given Aylesbury a 50-50 chance of seeing thunderstorms before 4pm.

Despite the potential for a dramatic problematic interruption, temperatures will remain baking hot in Aylesbury this afternoon.