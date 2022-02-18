List of schools across Aylesbury closed as a result of Storm Eunice
As the Met Office warns of danger to life due to high winds in parts of the country a number of schools have taken the decision to close
A host of schools across Aylesbury Vale will be closed today as a result of Storm Eunice bringing potentially dangerous high winds across the country.
The list of school closures will be updated live on The Bucks Council website here.
As of 8.50am Bucks Council has advised all schools to close.
A statement reads: "All schools across Buckinghamshire have now been advised to close today because of the change to a Red Warning for strong winds across parts of Buckinghamshire by the Met Office.
Please stay safe - only travel if absolutely necessary. #StormEunice."
According to the Buckinghamshire Council website as of 7am on Friday February 18th, the following schools are closed today:
Aston Clinton
Aylesbury Grammar School
Aylesbury High School
Aylesbury Vale Academy (includes Berryfields CofE Primary)
Bearbrook Combined School
Bedgrove Infant School
Bedgrove Junior School
Bierton Church of England Combined School
Bierton Pre-School
Booker Park School (formerly Stoke Leys and Kynaston Schools)
Buckingham Family Centre
Buckingham Park Church of England Primary School
Buckingham Primary School
The Buckingham School
Chiltern Way Academy - Prestwood Campus
The Cottesloe School
Elmhurst School
Furze Down School
George Grenville Academy (Buckingham)
The Grange School
Great Kimble Church of England School
Great Missenden Church of England Combined School
Halton Community Combined School
Haydon Abbey School and Preschool
John Colet School
Lee Common Church of England School (Great Missenden)
Little Kingshill Combined School (Great Missenden)
Long Crendon School
Maids Moreton Church of England School (Buckingham)
The Mandeville School
The Misbourne School
Monks Risborough Church of England Primary School
New Millside Pre-School
The Pace Centre
Prestwood Infant School
Prestwood Junior School
Princes Risborough School
Quainton Church of England School
Roundwood Primary School
The Shepherds Hut Outdoor Day Nursery
St Michael's Catholic School - Aylesbury
Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
St Edward's Catholic Junior School
St Joseph's Catholic Infant School
St Mary's Church of England School (Aylesbury)
Stocklake Park school
Stoke Mandeville Combined School
Stone Church of England Combined School
Swanbourne Church of England School
Turnfurlong Infant School
Turnfurlong Junior School
Waddesdon Village Primary School
Weston Turville Church of England School
Winslow Church of England Combined School