List of schools across Aylesbury closed as a result of Storm Eunice

A host of schools across Aylesbury Vale will be closed today as a result of Storm Eunice bringing potentially dangerous high winds across the country.

The list of school closures will be updated live on The Bucks Council website here.

As of 8.50am Bucks Council has advised all schools to close.

A statement reads: "All schools across Buckinghamshire have now been advised to close today because of the change to a Red Warning for strong winds across parts of Buckinghamshire by the Met Office.

Please stay safe - only travel if absolutely necessary. #StormEunice."

According to the Buckinghamshire Council website as of 7am on Friday February 18th, the following schools are closed today:

Aston Clinton

Aylesbury Grammar School

Aylesbury High School

Aylesbury Vale Academy (includes Berryfields CofE Primary)

Bearbrook Combined School

Bedgrove Infant School

Bedgrove Junior School

Bierton Church of England Combined School

Bierton Pre-School

Booker Park School (formerly Stoke Leys and Kynaston Schools)

Buckingham Family Centre

Buckingham Park Church of England Primary School

Buckingham Primary School

The Buckingham School

Chiltern Way Academy - Prestwood Campus

The Cottesloe School

Elmhurst School

Furze Down School

George Grenville Academy (Buckingham)

The Grange School

Great Kimble Church of England School

Great Missenden Church of England Combined School

Halton Community Combined School

Haydon Abbey School and Preschool

John Colet School

Lee Common Church of England School (Great Missenden)

Little Kingshill Combined School (Great Missenden)

Long Crendon School

Maids Moreton Church of England School (Buckingham)

The Mandeville School

The Misbourne School

Monks Risborough Church of England Primary School

New Millside Pre-School

The Pace Centre

Prestwood Infant School

Prestwood Junior School

Princes Risborough School

Quainton Church of England School

Roundwood Primary School

The Shepherds Hut Outdoor Day Nursery

St Michael's Catholic School - Aylesbury

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

St Edward's Catholic Junior School

St Joseph's Catholic Infant School

St Mary's Church of England School (Aylesbury)

Stocklake Park school

Stoke Mandeville Combined School

Stone Church of England Combined School

Swanbourne Church of England School

Turnfurlong Infant School

Turnfurlong Junior School

Waddesdon Village Primary School

Weston Turville Church of England School