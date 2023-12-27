Here's what the weather will be like in Aylesbury over New Year according to local forecasters

We have just witnessed the warmest Christmas Eve in nearly 30 years

Christmas has been and gone, and for many it was exceptionally mild, with temperatures across England and Wales widely reaching the double figures Celsius during the daytimes on both the 24th and 25th , and also overnight into Christmas day.

The 24th saw top temperatures of 15.3C at Heathrow, making it the warmest Christmas Eve since 1997. However, it was the overnight temperature into Christmas Day that was the most significant.

With a min temp of 12.4C recorded in both Exeter, Devon and East Malling, Kent, it was the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record. A mild daytime then followed across many parts of England and Wales, with a maximum temperature of 13.6C recorded at Exeter, making it the mildest Christmas Day since 2016.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Whilst it wasn’t a white Christmas for most, including across Buckinghamshire – where mild temperatures of up to 12C were recorded – it was officially a white Christmas in Scotland. Heavy showers or long spells of rain fell as snow across high ground in parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Since 1960, over 50% of Christmases have been officially classified as white by the Met Office. This may be surprising for many; however, most of these are of course not the typical white Christmases with deep lying snow which were made famous by Charles Dickens, as mentioned in last week’s weather column. The Met Office’s definition of a white Christmas is for “one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK”.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain rather unsettled and mild across Buckinghamshire with further spells of rain and wind, and a distinct lack of snow, as we head towards the New Year.

Elsewhere in the UK, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings relating to strong winds expected today (27 December) and tomorrow.