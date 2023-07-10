News you can trust since 1832
Frequent scattered showers forecast this week in Aylesbury Vale with possible thunder

We bring you the latest weather analysis from our expert meteorologists
By Forecaster Lauren Herdman
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

Last week, Aylesbury Vale saw persistent rain between July 4 and 5, thanks to a cold front passing eastwards across the UK.

This cold front was affected by a frontal wave, a ripple-like disturbance that results in the front becoming distorted into a wave-like shape. Periods of rainfall are often prolonged as a result of this distortion, as was seen last week.

Ayelsbury Vale widely saw 15mm of rainfall between Tuesday afternoon and the early hours of Wednesday morning, with some areas further south seeing 20-30mm.

See what the weather has in store this weekSee what the weather has in store this week
See what the weather has in store this week
In this case, the frontal wave went on to interact with the jet stream, rapidly creating a region of low pressure to the east of the UK, which strengthened as it moved across the North Sea.

It would go on to lash the Netherlands and northern Germany on Wednesday, July 5, as Storm Poly, a rare and impressive summer storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts in excess of 90mph recorded in western parts of the Netherlands.

Storms like this are highly unusual outside of winter. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) labelled Poly as one of the top seven strongest summer storms to have occurred since 1970.

Whilst we thankfully won’t be experiencing any such stormy conditions, the weather will remain very unsettled this week. Scattered showers will be frequent through Wednesday and Thursday, with some of these potentially thundery on Wednesday.

Turning very humid from Friday and through the weekend, with outbreaks showery rain moving in from the Atlantic, with some particularly heavy spells looking likely on Saturday.

