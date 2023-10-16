Forecaster warns of unpleasant wet and windy weather in Aylesbury Vale
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is now mid-October and, finally, weather conditions became decidedly more autumnal over the weekend. For the first fortnight of the month, Aylesbury saw daytime temperatures several degrees above where they should be in early October, rising into the high teens or low twenties Celsius. The warmest day of all was the ninth, reaching 24C in our area.
However, during Friday 13 October, a cold front moved slowly through the Vale, separating out the summer-like warmth we’ve been used to and much colder air from the Arctic. That front itself gave a very wet day indeed on 13th with particularly heavy rain during the evening which led to flooding. Thirty-40mm of rain was recorded in Aylesbury, more than half the normal rainfall in the whole of October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the weekend, the mercury plunged such that daytime temperatures struggled to around 12C on Saturday and only 10C on Sunday, a little bit below the seasonal norm in fact. This colder weather was accompanied by some sunshine but also a few showers which reportedly dropped hail in nearby Tring on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning saw the first ground frost of the autumn season and, whilst air temperatures hovered just above freezing, those of you up early may well have been scraping frost off the car windscreens.
Temperatures will be back above normal for the rest of this week and into the weekend, but it will not feel especially pleasant as it will also be wet and windy at times too. Some particularly heavy rain looks likely this Friday with no signs of a break from the turbulent weather into next week.