Forecaster warns of unpleasant wet and windy weather in Aylesbury Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is now mid-October and, finally, weather conditions became decidedly more autumnal over the weekend. For the first fortnight of the month, Aylesbury saw daytime temperatures several degrees above where they should be in early October, rising into the high teens or low twenties Celsius. The warmest day of all was the ninth, reaching 24C in our area.

However, during Friday 13 October, a cold front moved slowly through the Vale, separating out the summer-like warmth we’ve been used to and much colder air from the Arctic. That front itself gave a very wet day indeed on 13th with particularly heavy rain during the evening which led to flooding. Thirty-40mm of rain was recorded in Aylesbury, more than half the normal rainfall in the whole of October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, the mercury plunged such that daytime temperatures struggled to around 12C on Saturday and only 10C on Sunday, a little bit below the seasonal norm in fact. This colder weather was accompanied by some sunshine but also a few showers which reportedly dropped hail in nearby Tring on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning saw the first ground frost of the autumn season and, whilst air temperatures hovered just above freezing, those of you up early may well have been scraping frost off the car windscreens.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)