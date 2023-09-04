Forecaster predicts the return of warm and sunny weather in Aylesbury Vale

The weather is improving just as the summer has finished

And just like that, summer 2023 is officially over. Now we find ourselves nearly a week into September and therefore, in meteorological autumn. The days are shorter, with the sun rising at 06:23 this morning (4 September) and setting at 19:39 this evening. Temperatures usually start to decrease to bring

those chillier autumnal mornings… however, that latter statement hasn’t been strictly true since last weekend, nor will it be for the rest of this week.

After the spells of rain we had last week, particularly on Thursday (31 August), there was the welcome sight of high pressure which built across the UK last weekend. Conditions were more settled and our days were filled with plentiful amounts of sunshine and warmth with temperatures peaking in the mid-to-

high 20s Celsius; a summer send-off from mother nature if you will.

Through this week, the center of the high shifted eastwards, allowing for much warmer air to be dragged up from the south across the UK. Subsequently, temperatures in the high-20s Celsius were recorded across southern and central parts of England. Today looks to be warmer still with the potential for temperatures to breach 30C towards the southeast under long sunny spells.

For the next couple of days the Aylesbury Vale looks to receive similar conditions to those this week, with long sunny spells and rather warm days as further pockets of very warm air are expected to move in from the south. However over this weekend, there are signs of more unsettled conditions, with the potential for low pressure to bring sharp showers or longer spells of rain from the south; a return to what we’ve been used to this summer.

Such is the increase in temperature that is anticipated this week, The Met Office has issued a heat wave warning to parts of the south of England.

Like the Met Desk, the forecasting service believes temperatures may rise above 30c on Wednesday (6 September) and Thursday in parts of the country.