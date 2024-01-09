News you can trust since 1832
Forecaster predicts Aylesbury Vale's weather this week after first storm of 2024

Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend
By Forecaster: Faye Hulton
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:08 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:08 GMT
To start off the new year we have seen quite a juxtaposition in weather. It started off wet and windy with the arrival of storm Henk on Tuesday, the first named storm of 2024. Across the Aylesbury Vale area, it was the strong winds, gusting in excess of 50mph at times during the afternoon and evening that were the main hazard, bringing down many tree branches, and leading to some flying debris.

Furthermore, after several weeks of Atlantic dominated weather, which brought significant rainfall in December, the addition of further rain exacerbated the ongoing flooding issues. Roads were flooded and remained as such for several days, alongside rivers, canal, lakes, and reservoirs reaching very high-water levels.

Thankfully, heading into the latter stages of the week, high pressure started to build, allowing for more settled weather. At this time of year, high pressure often brings cold, but largely dry conditions. The position of this high pressure over the UK brings us easterly winds, which introduced a much colder airmass during the weekend. Temperatures remained in the single figures throughout the daytime, despite seeing some long sunny spells, these falling quite close to zero during the overnight periods.

Temperatures are expected to fall this weekend (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)Temperatures are expected to fall this weekend (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
There is not expected to be much change in the weather for the week ahead, staying mostly dry, but cold. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, while Thursday and Friday will see more clouds.

Although it will still be cold, temperatures will return closer to average for a time on Friday, with daytime highs of around 6-7 Celsius. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to plummet, but it should remain mostly dry.

