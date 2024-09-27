Flooding expected by one Aylesbury Vale river as Met Office warning ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One river in Aylesbury Vale is expected to flood today (27 September), according to the latest Environment Agency alerts.

Aylesbury is no longer under flood warning status, that is issued by the Met Office, and no major road closures have been confirmed by the authorities at the time of writing.

But flooding is expected by the River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin. Flooding from the stream could impact Lower Arncott and Grendon Underwood, as well as Bedfordshire villages located further south.

Rising river levels in Bear Brook could lead to flooding in Wendover and Weston Turville, the Environment Agency has warned.

Flooding in Aylesbury on Monday

A large potential flood area has been highlighted by the Environment Agency linked to the River Thame where flooding might take place between Marsworth and Dorchester. This includes Long Marston, Rowsham, North Aylesbury, Cuddington, Thame, Ickford, Wheatley, Drayton St Leonard, Overy, the Horsenden Stream at Princes Risborough and the Chalgrove Brook at Chalgrove and Stadhampton.

Flooding is expected by two nearby rivers: the River Ouzel is expected to flood in Leighton Buzzard and rising levels are also expected to impact villages near Milton Keynes. Also flooding is expected by the Clipstone Brook at Leighton Buzzard.

Aylesbury was subject to a yellow weather warning yesterday, and the early hours of this morning, from the Met Office. That period has now ended. A yellow warning means there is a chance of flooding and is less serious than the amber warning issued in large parts of the South East of England on Monday (23 September).