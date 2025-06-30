Met Office warns it will be a “tropical night” for many in the UK 😲

Temperatures are soaring in the UK again.

Mercury is being forecast to hit 30 degrees or more.

But should you try to keep yourself cool overnight?

Many of us are set for a “tropical night” as temperatures skyrocket in the latest heatwave. After a reprieve, the sweltering heat has returned and it could reach as much as 34C in places.

Brits are being urged to “stay hydrated” and “try to keep out of the sun” by the Met Office. The warning comes as the crowds begin to leave Glastonbury and Wimbledon kicks-off.

The forecaster’s Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen warns: “Tonight temperatures will remain high, with some locations not dropping below 20°C in what is called a tropical night”.

But with it looking set to be uncomfortably warm when you head to bed, you might be wondering whether you should leave your fan on overnight. Here’s all you need to know:

Should you sleep with a fan on in a heatwave?

It is set to be another boiling hot day and there won’t be much escape even after the sun goes down. In many places it won’t drop below 20C, even at night.

Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist Gundersen adds: “These sorts of temperatures make it hard to sleep and prevent any recovery from the high daytime temperatures too.”

You may then be tempted to try and find a way to cool yourself down and help you sleep. Most people probably don’t have air conditioning in the house, but you may have a fan.

Sleep Advisor warns that while you may have some advantages from leaving your fan on overnight - there can be “negative side effects”. It could trigger allergies by recirculating dust or particles in your bedroom throughout the night.

The fan could also cause the air around you to dry out and could potentially lead to you waking up with a sore throat. Sleep Advisor also adds that sleeping with a breeze directly on you could cause you to wake up stiff or with sore muscles.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist adds: “Tuesday will be another hot day, though the highest temperatures will be more confined to the south east of England where 35°C is possible.

“Fresher air and some rainfall will move in from the west through the rest of the week, bringing an end to this heatwave, although many parts will remain dry and still see plenty of sunshine.”

