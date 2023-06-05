Dry weather set to continue with potential for more heat to build this weekend in Aylesbury Vale

May has sprung into June with a continuation of fine and dry conditions. For many parts of England, this May has seen some of the best British weather, particularly further west.

However, across Bucks we saw lots of lingering cloud that helped to suppress temperatures for a good portion of the month. This spring didn’t see temperatures reach 25C or above until May 30, which is fairly late in the season,. The latest date on record for the UK to reach 25C currently sits at June 27 1987. More recently, 2013 didn’t reach 25C until June 6.

Across Aylesbury Vale in May, temperatures only reached above 20C a handful of times, and only twice in Wendover, with a maximum of 21C on May 28.

Because of this, it would be logical to assume May saw below normal temperatures in the area. But this is not the case, as despite a distinct lack of any heat, temperatures reached very close to average on most days.

One of the predominant reasons for this unusually normal month is down to the easterly flow that allowed for cloud to continue to spread across the area on a regular basis.

This week has seen the cloud from the east dissipate much more readily through the daytimes, bringing more sunshine - but will this dry and settled period continue?

